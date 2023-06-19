Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) versus J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Head-To-Head Review

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) and Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Prosegur Cash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services 6.35% 25.85% 12.21% Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services 1 5 12 0 2.61 Prosegur Cash 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Prosegur Cash, as reported by MarketBeat.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus target price of $189.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J.B. Hunt Transport Services is more favorable than Prosegur Cash.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Prosegur Cash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services $14.81 billion 1.24 $969.35 million $8.80 20.08 Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than Prosegur Cash.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats Prosegur Cash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 115,150 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 95,553 units; and manages a fleet of 6,081 company-owned tractors, 615 independent contractor trucks, and 7,972 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 12,328 company-owned trucks, 570 customer-owned trucks, and 1 contractor trucks. The company also operates 23,354 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 4,968 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; an online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource the transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,506 company-owned trucks, 303 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,297 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 316 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 620 company-owned tractors and 14,718 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence. It also provides cash processing and automation services, such as counting, processing, and packaging, as well as coin recycling, cash flow control, and monitoring systems; ATM solutions comprising planning, loading, monitoring, first- and second-tier maintenance, and balancing services; and cash planning and forecasting services. In addition, the company offers self-service cash machines that provide cash deposit, recycling, bank notes and coins dispensing, and collection, payment management, invoice payments services; and added-value outsourcing services for banks, such as multiagency, cheque processing, and related administrative services, as well as teller outsourcing service. It serves in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Luxembourg, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Prosegur Cash, S.A. is a subsidiary of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.

