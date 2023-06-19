ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 953,479 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 24.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.13 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

