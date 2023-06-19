ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (BATS:VIXY)

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

VIXY stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIXY. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

