Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average is $292.64.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.