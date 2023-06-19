Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average is $292.64.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

