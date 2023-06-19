Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.05 and approximately $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.87 or 0.99832752 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.