R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.94.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.28 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

