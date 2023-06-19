Radix (XRD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Radix has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $457.33 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,594,110,453 coins and its circulating supply is 7,723,448,221 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

