RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.37. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,626 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,800,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

