ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.71 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 179.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $421.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00292469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000366 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003752 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

