Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Position Cut by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.24. 561,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.