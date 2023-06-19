Ren (REN) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (REN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ren has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

