Reviewing QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) and QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and QBE Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 2.53% 2.78% 0.96% QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Indemnity Group and QBE Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A QBE Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QBE Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and QBE Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $628.53 million 0.73 -$850,000.00 $1.08 31.24 QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -34.28

QBE Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Indemnity Group. QBE Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. QBE Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Global Indemnity Group pays out 92.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QBE Insurance Group pays out -95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats QBE Insurance Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About QBE Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions. It also manages Lloyd's syndicates, as well as provides investment management services. The company operates in Australia, North America, Asia, the Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. QBE Insurance Group Limited was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.