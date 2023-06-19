Reviewing Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) & Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) and Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and Firan Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $7.29 million 1.47 -$12.84 million ($0.73) -0.29 Firan Technology Group N/A N/A N/A $0.06 35.17

Firan Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sidus Space. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firan Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Firan Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sidus Space and Firan Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Firan Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Sidus Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Firan Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -179.84% -214.31% -115.52% Firan Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Firan Technology Group beats Sidus Space on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the business of supplying aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It operates under the FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. The FTG Aerospace segment focuses on manufacturing illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products as well as for airframe manufacturers. The FTG Circuits segment is involved in high technology and reliability printed circuit boards. The company was founded on April 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

