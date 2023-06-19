Robinson (LON:RBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.50

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 76151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.26).

Robinson Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.40. The company has a market capitalization of £18.34 million, a P/E ratio of 782.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Robinson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

