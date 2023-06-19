Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

