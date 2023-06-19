Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$70.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIFZF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Exchange Income Stock Up 3.3 %

EIFZF opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

