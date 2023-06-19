Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 35,712 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

