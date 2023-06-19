Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 8,461 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $917.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.