Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $227.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

