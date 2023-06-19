Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

