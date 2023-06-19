Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.93% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $504.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

