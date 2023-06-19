Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.