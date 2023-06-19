Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,677,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,223,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insider Activity

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

