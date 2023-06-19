Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 4,222 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

