Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 123,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 12,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

