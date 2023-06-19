Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

VO stock opened at $217.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

