Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $4.50 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00017051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $93.74 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00106089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00032807 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.6008869 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.