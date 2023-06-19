SafeMoon V2 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $96.69 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001234 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.
SafeMoon V2 Token Profile
SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,686,225,624 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.
SafeMoon V2 Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
