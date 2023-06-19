Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sprott comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of Sprott worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.37. 29,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

