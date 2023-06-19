Sage Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.82. 3,299,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.