Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $161.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

