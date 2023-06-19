Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

