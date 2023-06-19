Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Santos Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.61.
Santos Company Profile
