Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Santos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

