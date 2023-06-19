Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 41.8% Higher This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $216,371.82 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.29 or 0.06511890 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,377,150,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,557,408 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

