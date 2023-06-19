Sapphire Trading Up 24% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $29.10 million and $115,995.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.88 or 0.06532778 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00032370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,376,498,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,355,910,208 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

