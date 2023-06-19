Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

