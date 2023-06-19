Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 15.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

