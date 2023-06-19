Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

