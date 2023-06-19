Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

