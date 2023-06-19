SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.