SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
