Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Seagen makes up about 1.3% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,943. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

