Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 6th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. StockNews.com raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

