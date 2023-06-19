Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.71. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

