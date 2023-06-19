Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.48) on Thursday. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.23. The company has a market cap of £124.40 million, a P/E ratio of -460.47, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

