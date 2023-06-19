Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Decreases By 8.3%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 754,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 32.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

