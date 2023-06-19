Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Decreases By 9.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 28,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,406,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,664,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,649,766 shares of company stock valued at $48,912,730.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

APE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,173,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.50.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

