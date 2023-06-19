Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Declines By 10.2%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 980,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 980,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $851,717 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.09. 4,157,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $13.84.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
