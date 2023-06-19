Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Declines By 10.2%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 980,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 980,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $851,717 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,935,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.09. 4,157,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

