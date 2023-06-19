Short Interest in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Declines By 10.9%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. 3,098,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 21,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,326,000 after buying an additional 891,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

