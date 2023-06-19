Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Declines By 6.8%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.26.

AVB traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.45. 1,636,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

