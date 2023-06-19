Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expands By 9.0%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Boston Properties by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,939. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.