Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expands By 9.0%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.
In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,939. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
